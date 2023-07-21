Enraged protesters block Super Highway after man shot dead by muggers

A man was shot dead and another injured for offering resistance during a mugging bid within the Site Super Highway Industrial Area police station’s limits on Thursday. The crime incident enraged vendors operating in the area who blocked the Super Highway in protest and stormed a police post in New Sabzi Mandi.

The demonstrators burnt tyres on various places on the Super Highway, due to which the movement of inbound and outbound traffic on the highway was completely blocked resulting in a massive traffic jam.

The protesters also shouted slogans against the police for their failure to control crime in the area. The traffic police tried to send vehicles stuck in the traffic jam through alternative routes.

Police said two persons were seriously injured when armed suspects opened fire near a hotel in the Bismillah Market located on a service road near New Sabzi Mandi within the limits of Site Super Highway Industrial Area police station. one One of the injured succumbed to his injuries on his way to hospital. He was identified as 35-year-old Haji Taj Muhammad.

The other injured man was identified as 40-year-old Haji Waris. The body and the injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Chaos engulfed the area after shopkeepers were enraged after the incident. They blocked the highway and set fire to tyres.

The protesters maintained that police were involved in every other work but they were not paying attention to their actual job, which was maintenance of law and order.

The angry shopkeepers said robberies had been on the rise in the area and criminals seemed free to rob anyone anywhere.

The protesters explained that some robbers had attempted to rob a shopkeeper in the market and Taj tried to interfere, upon which they opened fire.

A heavy contingent of police reached the spot and tried to disperse the protestors. The police resorted to aerial firing, which made the situation more tense.

The traffic police began to send the traffic coming to the city through alternative routes while the outbound traffic was diverted to the Northern Bypass. Later, senior police officers reached the spot and dispersed the protesters after assuring them of action against the culprits.

The deceased man was a resident of Jhanjhal Goth. Police said they had initiated investigations and right now they could not conclusively say that the man was killed for offering resistance during a mugging bid as nothing was stolen in the incident. They added that they would also take help from footage recorded by cameras installed in the surroundings.