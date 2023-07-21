PFC holds introductory meeting

After the Sindh cabinet approved constitution of the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) on Wednesday, the commission’s first meeting was held at the Sindh Secretariat on Thursday.
The meeting was presided over by Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah who is the co-chairman of the PFC. The meeting discussed fair distribution of finance in the province and other related issues. Nasir explained the aims and objectives of forming the commission.
