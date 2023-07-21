Bail denied to five Pakistanis accused of working in Israel

HYDERABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Mirpurkhas Circle submitted the challan of eight citizens of Pakistan who were accused of travelling from Sindh’s Mirpurkhas to Israel in the court of the special anti-corruption judge of Hyderabad.

The court rejected the bail applications of five accused, namely Noman Siddiqui, Kamil Anwar, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Muhammad Anwar and Kamran Siddiqui. The FIA told the court that the details of the visas and air tickets of the eight Pakistanis, including a woman, who had been working in Israel were yet to be received.

The agency said that letters had been written to the Ministry of External Affairs of Kenya, the UAE, Sri Lanka and Jordan for obtaining the visa details. Moreover, added the FIA, the Pakistan International Airlines, Emirates and the Qatar Airways were yet to provide details and documents related to the air travel of the accused.

The FIA had taken action on July 5 and arrested five people, including a father and son, who were residents of Mirpurkhas and had been working in Israel, and filed a case against them on behalf of the government.

The agency said that the accused had been working in Israel’s Tel Aviv city for more than four years, adding that the accused had entered Israel from Jordan on Schengen visas, and had been sending money to their families in Pakistan through Western Union.

According to the FIA, the accused had reached Tel Aviv illegally through a Pakistani agent, and paid Rs300,000 to Rs400,000 per person for the purpose. The accused had arrived in Karachi from Dubai and the Jordan Airport to return home.

The FIA had registered a case against eight accused, including five arrested accused, under sections 8 and 17 of the Passports Act and Emigration Ordinance, 1979, on the complaint of FIA Mirpurkhas Sub-Inspector Muhammad Yusuf.