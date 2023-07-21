Pillion riding banned on 9th and 10th Muharram

To ensure peace during Muharram, the Sindh government has imposed a ban on carrying and displaying weapons as well as holding processions and Majalis without a permit in the province under the Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) till Ashura.

The government has also banned pillion riding in the province on 9th and 10th Muharram. Officials said the Sindh home department on directions of the provincial government of Sindh has issued a notification that reads that in view of the coming Ashura, it has been decided to impose a complete ban throughout the province under the Section 144 on various acts from 1st till 10th Muharram.

The actions that have been banned include carrying all types of arms and ammunition with the exemption of police, Rangers and law enforcement agencies; misuse of loudspeakers; objectionable and provocative wall chalking, posters and banners; playing of audio and video cassettes in public; presence on rooftops during mourning processions, holding rallies and Majalis without permit; and assemblage of five persons except for the Muharram processions and Majalis.

The notification clarified that the ban on pillion riding in the province will have effect only on 9th and 10th Muharram. Moreover, women and children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, disabled persons, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies in uniform and employees of essential services all over the province will be exempted from the ban on pillion riding.

All permissions issued by the home department Sindh to carry weapons would remain suspended during the aforementioned period. The SHOs have been authorised to register complaints under the Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) in writing over violation of the Section 144.