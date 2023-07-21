PA passes bill in haste to empower new LG representatives

The Provincial Assembly of Sindh on Thursday passed a bill in much haste to amend the Sindh Local Government Act (SLGA), 2013, to empower the newly elected public representatives heading the municipal agencies in the province, particularly the offices of city mayors.

The lawmakers chose to pass the much-awaited amendment bill unanimously without holding any debate on it. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla had moved the bill in the House for consideration.

Neither Chawla nor any other provincial minister in the legislature bothered to explain any of the salient features of the bill to the legislators. Attended by a far lesser number of lawmakers, the proceedings of the PA lasted less than an hour.

The process to amend the provincial LG law to empower the elected leadership of the municipal agencies in the province, particularly the mayors in urban Sindh, had been continuing for the past many months, with the provincial government holding consultations with different political parties in this regard.

The newly passed bill makes Karachi’s mayor the chairman of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA). Similarly, mayors of other cities would be chairmen of the development authorities in their respective areas.

The bill also empowers the Karachi mayor to send a recommendation for finalising a candidate for the post of chief executive officer of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board. The bill has also authorised the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to retain control of the schools and healthcare facilities managed by the municipal body in the past. The staff of all the development authorities in Sindh would work as employees of the local councils.

The city mayors would also recommend three names for the appointment of the director general of the development authorities in their respective areas. The mayor and chairmen of the municipal agencies would also be the chief of the regional wings of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.

The award of the Provincial Finance Commission for the distribution of financial resources among municipal agencies would be determined on criteria based on population, area, poverty and revenue generation. After the passage of the bill, PA Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani adjourned the session until 2pm on Friday (today).

Earlier, experts had pointed out that since this time the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has its own mayor for Karachi, Sindh’s ruling party has given slightly more powers to the elected KMC City Council.

The revised SLGA’s Schedule II talks about the functions to be performed by the metropolitan corporation in Karachi and the municipal corporations in other urban cities of the province.

The KMC City Council will have functions of planning, development and maintenance of inter-district roads, bridges, street lights and storm water drains. The mayor has a function of coordination, monitoring and supervision of all inter-district development/maintenance work.

The mayor or the City Council has a function of the maintenance of abattoirs and cattle colonies to be specified by the government. The Zoological Gardens, Safari Park, aquarium, sports complexes and beaches are also under the City Council.

The City Council or the mayor is to control art galleries, museums and metropolitan libraries under its administrative control. They have a municipal watch and ward function, and they are also supposed to provide the firefighting service.

The civil defence function also lies with the KMC. The traffic engineering function is also with the KMC. They are also supposed to look after the milk supply schemes.

They are supposed to control land owned by metropolitan corporations and ensure removal of encroachments from properties owned by the metropolitan corporation. The mayor is also responsible for celebrations of national days.

As per the SLGA’s Schedule II, the mayor is supposed to look after the reception of foreign dignitaries and distinguished guests in the city. He is supposed to provide protection against stray animals and animal trespass, and establishment of cattle pounds in the city.

The mayor is to regulate or prohibit the establishment of brick kilns, potteries and other kilns within the residential areas. The KMC City Council can be tasked with any other function, which the provincial government assigns.

The KMC, however, traditionally, does not happen to perform all these functions. Things might change as the PPP has its own mayor in the City Council. The function of managing the mega development schemes has always been with the provincial government.