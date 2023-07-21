Yasir targets Paris Olympics qualification

LAHORE: Pakistan’s No2 javelin thrower and the Asian bronze medallist Mohammad Yasir Sultan has now shifted his focus towards 2024 Paris Olympics qualification after snaring a well-deserved bronze in the 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok last week.

“Playing in Olympics is a dream of every athlete and I am no exception,” Yasir told ‘The News’ in an interview here after returning from Bangkok.

Yasir engineered his personal best throw of 79.93 metre to finish with a bronze. He had also created his personal best throw of 77.50 metre at the 34th National Games in Quetta in May.

Japan’s Genki Dean Roderik claimed gold with a throw of 83.15 metre while India’s Devarakeshavi Prakasha Manu with 81.01m effort snared silver.

“There are a still few months at my disposal and I will work harder in order to make it to Paris Olympics. The recent performance in Bangkok has instilled a lot of confidence in me and I believe that I will be able to achieve this target,” said Yasir who will have to record a throw of 85.50 metre if he is to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Recalling his feat in Bangkok Yasir said the pressure was there. “In the first three throws I struggled. I also felt pain in my leg. Then I changed the spikes and that helped. The pressure was there when I was getting ready for the final throw. I went with full soul and God Almighty helped me pull off my best throw,” he said.

“I learnt a lot from the experience I got in Bangkok and it helps you onwards when you deliver in a pressure situation and at such a major stage,” he said. “I am so happy that I got a chance to play in a major event where I delivered. I will further improve if I keep getting chances,” said Yasir, who plays for WAPDA.

He said that besides focusing on Olympics qualification he also has his eyes on the Asian Games. “After I got a medal in Bangkok, Salman Butt sahib congratulated me and told me to prepare for the Asian Games. If I get a chance there I will inshaAllah put in my best,” he said.

Yasir said that his coach Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari has a big hand in his Bangkok’s exploits. “You are right that I had been stuck around 75m for three years. It is Bukhari who worked on my faults and the result is before you. Although I have not overcome my faults completely during the last few months we both did our best,” he said.