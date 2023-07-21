Hamza in World Juniors quarters

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Hamza Khan moved into the quarter-finals of the World Junior Squash underway in Melbourne beating Colombian Jose Santamaria in hard-fought five games.
Hamza won 9-11, 11-2, 11-9, 8-11, 11-7. Ranked (3/4) Hamza will now play Malaysian top player Joachim Chuah for a place in the semis. Hamza defeated Frenchman Samuel Gerrits in four games 10-12, 11-6, 11-3, 11-7 to move into the quarter-finals.
