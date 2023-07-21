Rohail to lead Pakistan Shaheens in Darwin series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir as the Pakistan Shaheens captain for the Top End T20 Series in Darwin, Australia, which is being organised by Northern Territory Cricket (NTC) from 30 July to 6 August.

Apart from the NTC side, NT Strike, and Pakistan Shaheens, Australian Capitol Territory’s ACT Comets, Melbourne Stars, Melbourne Renegades and Papua New Guinea (PNG) will participate in the six-team tournament in a T20 format with the top-two sides progressing to the final.

Afterwards, Shaheens will also play two 50-over matches against PNG and NT Strike on 8 and 9 August, respectively. The Darwin tour is part of the PCB’s policy to create opportunities for the emerging cricketers to play away cricket in different conditions against different oppositions across all formats.

Rohail has played 33 first-class matches and has previously captained Pakistan Shaheens. He recently toured Zimbabwe where the Shaheens played two four-dayers and six 50-over matches in May.

Pakistan Shaheens squad: Rohail Nazir (captain), Aaliyan Mahmood, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Basit Ali, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Imran, Sajjad Ali, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Shawaiz Irfan, Syed Zeeshan Zameer and Wahaj Riaz.