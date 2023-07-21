Asteroid-smashing Nasa probe sent boulders into space

PARIS: When a Nasa spacecraft successfully knocked an asteroid off course last year it sent dozens of boulders skittering into space, images from the Hubble telescope showed on Thursday.

Nasa´s fridge-sized DART probe smashed into the pyramid-sized, rugby ball-shaped asteroid Dimorphos roughly 11 million kilometres from Earth in September last year.

The spacecraft knocked the asteroid significantly off course in the first-ever such test of Earth´s planetary defences. New images taken by the Hubble Space Telescope show that the collision also sent 37 boulders -- ranging from one metre to seven metres across -- floating into the cosmos.

They represent around two percent of the boulders that were already scattered across the surface of the loosely-held-together asteroid, scientists estimated in a new study. The finding suggests that possible future missions to divert life-threatening asteroids heading towards Earth could also spray off boulders in our direction.

But these particular rocks do not pose any threat to Earth -- indeed they have barely gone anywhere. They are drifting away from Dimorphos at around a kilometre per hour -- roughly the speed a giant tortoise walks, Hubble said in a statement.

The boulders are moving so slowly that the European Space Agency´s Hera mission -- which is due to arrive at the asteroid in late 2026 to inspect the damage -- will even be able to take a look at them.

“The boulder cloud will still be dispersing when Hera arrives,” said David Jewitt, a planetary scientist at the University of California at Los Angeles and lead author of the new study. “It´s like a very slowly expanding swarm of bees,” he said.