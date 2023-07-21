Russian strike kills couple in heart of Ukraine city

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine: Smoke was rising from the blackened ruins of a residential building in Mykolaiv on Thursday after a Russian missile hit the centre of the southern Ukrainian city, killing at least two and injuring 19 including several children.
A team of rescuers removed a body from the rubble, carrying it wrapped in plastic sheeting to an ambulance. Mykolaiv police said later that a 73-year-old man and his wife had been killed as the search operation continued.
Oleksiy Luganchenko, 72, who stood watching in the rain, said the dead couple were his sister and her husband, who lived on the second floor.
