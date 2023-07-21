Crucial win for Broadsheet as court rules against hedge fund’s $51m claim

LONDON: The Court of Appeal of the Isle of Man has handed a crucial victory to Kaveh Moussavi’s Broadsheet LLC that was contracted by Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in July 2000 to trace, freeze, seize and return to Pakistan looted assets by a coterie of politicians, bankers and businessmen.

The legal battle at the Isle of Man centres around $29 million that Pakistan paid to Broadsheet LLC after London High Court arbitration judge sir Anthony Evans, the former Judge of the Court of Appeal of England and Wales, ruled against NAB and in favour of Broadsheet over breach of contract. As soon as the payment was made by Pakistan, Richard Deitz’s multi-million Dollars hedge-fund VR Global Partners started case against Broadsheet claiming $51 million out of the $31 million that Pakistan paid to Broadsheet LLC.

Broadsheet, after Sir Anthony Evans’s ruling in its favour, launched a successful arbitration action against the NAB and the Pakistan Government at the London Court of International Arbitration and was awarded damages of $22 million and costs and ancillaries amounting in total to $31 million by Sir Anthony Evans.

The latest Isle of Man Court’s judgment is second victory of Broadsheet LLC against VRGP Capital in this long running saga. It was in October 2017, after Broadsheet had won the first round against NAB, that VRGP rushed in to invest $ 6,000,000 in Broadsheet’s efforts against Pakistan.

Once the payment was made by Pakistan, VRGP claimed that the entirety of the “proceeds of claim” belonged to it as the sums collected by Broadsheet belonged to it as it allegedly had a priority agreement with Broadsheet over sums seized due to the “escalator clause” that was in the agreement.

VRGP sued Broadsheet for the full amount but the Isle of Man High Court ruled against it. VRGP’s appeal to the Isle of Man Court of Appeal has also been thrown out was also thrown out last week.