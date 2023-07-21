North Korea threatens nuclear response after US sub deployment

SEOUL: North Korea´s defence minister said on Thursday the current port visit of a US nuclear-capable submarine to South Korea could meet the legal conditions under which Pyongyang would use its nuclear weapons.

Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points ever, with diplomacy stalled and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calling for increased weapons development, including tactical nuclear weapons.

The United States and South Korea have stepped up displays of military muscle in response, and a US nuclear-capable submarine made a port call to South Korea this week for the first time since 1981.

Pyongyang´s defence minister Kang Sun Nam said the arrival in Busan port of a US Ohio-class submarine “may fall under the conditions of the use of nuclear weapons specified in the DPRK law on the nuclear force policy”, referring to North Korea by its official name.

North Korea last year adopted a sweeping nuclear law, setting out an array of scenarios in which it could use its nukes, including pre-emptive nuclear strikes if threatened.