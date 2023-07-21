Putin opted out not to ‘jeopardise’ BRICS summit: South Africa

JOHANNESBURG: Russian President Vladimir Putin decided against attending an upcoming BRICS summit in Johannesburg in person because he did not want to “jeopardise” the talks, a top South African diplomat said on Thursday.
Putin´s potential visit had posed a diplomatic and legal dilemma for South Africa ahead of the August 22-24 meeting.
He is the target of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant -- a provision that South Africa as an ICC member would be expected to implement if he to set foot in the country.
President Cyril Ramaphosa´s office ended the uncertainty on Wednesday, announcing that Putin would not be attending in person and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would go in his place.
South Africa´s ambassador-at-large for Asia and the BRICS, Anil Sooklal, said that under a “collectively” reached decision Putin would take part in the discussions virtually.
“President Putin understands the dilemma that South Africa faces, but he didn´t want to jeopardise the summit, he didn´t want to create problems for South Africa,” Sooklal told a media briefing in Johannesburg.
