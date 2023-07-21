Investor-friendly

Since the present government is formulating ways to attract investment from the gulf countries, the authorities must ensure that they can provide a conducive environment for investors.
It is necessary to put our own house in order before we expect others to come and invest here. Foreign investors must be assured that their investments will not be jeopardized.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
