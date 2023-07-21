 
close
Friday July 21, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Investor-friendly

July 21, 2023

Since the present government is formulating ways to attract investment from the gulf countries, the authorities must ensure that they can provide a conducive environment for investors.

It is necessary to put our own house in order before we expect others to come and invest here. Foreign investors must be assured that their investments will not be jeopardized.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi