Friday July 21, 2023
Underpaid

July 21, 2023

It is quite unfortunate that inflation is still increasing rapidly in Pakistan and that many government workers are still being underpaid. The public servants on a basic pay scale are unable to afford their necessities.

In addition, rising taxes and electricity bills are adding to their burden. Most government employees in this situation find that they need a second income. The government should increase their salaries if it cannot avoid the price hikes.

Abdul Malik Rauf

Karachi