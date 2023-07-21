 
Friday July 21, 2023
Mobile phone junkies

July 21, 2023

In this day and age, many of our children have become addicted to mobile phones and are becoming increasingly averse to physical activities. This damages both their physical and mental health.

Children are the future of our nation and so it is important to ensure their well-being. Hence, parents should refrain from allowing their children to stay glued to their mobile phones for long hours.

Rabia Naz

Rawalpindi