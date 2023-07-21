Missing facilities

Shahzad Town was developed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) about four decades ago. However, several essential community services and facilities have not been provided thus far, including the post office, a commercial bank branch, dispensary, girls’ high school and playgrounds for children.
This is despite the fact that amenity plots were reserved for these facilities. As a result, the people are suffering for want of the services these facilities provide. The CDA must take steps to provide the missing essential services and facilities as early as possible.
M Sharafat Ali Zia
Islamabad
