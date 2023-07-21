Enabling violence

According to a survey conducted by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, almost 32 per cent of women in Pakistan reported experiencing physical violence from their husbands at least once in their lifetime. However, this survey does not account for the many domestic violence cases that go unreported. There are a myriad of reasons these cases go unreported, including victim blaming and societal pressure. Victim blaming is often accompanied by the disparagement of the victim’s character, discouraging them from seeking justice. In addition, some even deem the perpetrators of domestic violence to have done the right or ‘honourable’ thing, such as in the case of honour killings.

We have a duty to raise awareness about this pressing issue and must pressure the government into taking decisive action against the perpetrators of domestic violence. Furthermore, we must root out the cultural mindset that enables these crimes.

Moeid Irfan Warraich

Sialkot