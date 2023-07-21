Demand side

Electricity load shedding can be prevented by taking steps to reduce excessive demand for electricity. This can be done by encouraging energy conservation and efficiency, such as using energy-efficient appliances and turning off lights and electronics when they’re not in use.
Additionally, investing in renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power can help reduce the reliance on traditional energy sources and reduce the frequency of load shedding. The government and energy companies need to work together to develop and implement long-term solutions to address this problem.
Omar Afzal
Karachi
