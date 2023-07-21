Running dry

The water crisis in Pakistan is reaching alarming levels, demanding immediate attention. The country currently ranks 14th out of 17 ‘extremely high-water risk’ countries. Urban areas already face erratic water supply and declining groundwater levels and population growth and illegal practices like water smuggling are worsening the situation. Immediate action is essential, including modernizing irrigation systems, adapting to climate change, maintaining infrastructure, promoting water conservation and fostering international cooperation on water issues. Failure to act will impact food security, economic stability and the well-being of the people.
Syed Rehan Shah
Karachi
