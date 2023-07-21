SEDF, PBICL to support SMEs

KARACHI: The Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) and Pak Brunei Investment Company Limited (PBICL) have signed an institutional collaboration agreement to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Sindh, a statement said on Thursday.

The agreement aims to provide financial support to SMEs through provision for mark-up subsidy. According to details, SEDF will extend mark-up subsidy up to the extent of Karachi Interbank Offered Rate (KIBOR) against financing extended by PBICL. The initiative is poised to reduce the financial burden on SMEs and facilitate their growth and expansion, driving economic development in the region.

The signing ceremony was attended by Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh for Investment and PPP Projects. Speaking at the event, Qamar highlighted the government's commitment to fostering a conducive business environment in the province and ensuring the prosperity of SMEs.

In attendance were also Khizar Pervaiz, CEO-SEDF, and S.M Aamir Shamim, CEO and managing director of PBICL, who emphasised their organizations' joint dedication to supporting the growth aspirations of SMEs and driving innovation in various sectors.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in the effort to propel SMEs forward, empowering them with financial resources, and unlocking their true potential. The agreement is expected to invigorate the entrepreneurial landscape in Sindh, creating new opportunities for business expansion and employment generation.