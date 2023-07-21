Gold drops Rs5,300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs5,300 per tola on Thursday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs221,100 per tola.
Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs4,544 to Rs189,558. Gold rates increased by $5 to $1,978 per ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,900 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,486.28.
