Stocks close higher as market expects no change in policy rate

Stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors valued speculations of an expected status quo in the State Bank’s policy rate announcement scheduled on July 31, traders and analysts said.

Reports of a high court ruling out government super tax levy also boosted a positive sentiment in the market, with blue chip scrips leading the rally.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed higher by 303.20 points or 0.67 percent to 45,398.31 points against 45,095.11 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 45,451.65 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 45,067.96 points.

“Stocks closed bullish led by blue chip scrips on reports of a high court ruling out govt super tax levy on high earning and speculations over status quo in SBP key policy rate announcement scheduled for July 31, Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said.

He added that robust economic data on the current account's $334 million surplus in Jun’23 played a catalyst role in the bullish close. The KSE-30 index also increased by 152.84 points or 0.95 percent to 16,230.39 points against 16,077.55 points.

Traded shares increased by 219 million shares to 464.226 million shares from 245.453 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs10.104 billion from Rs9.402 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.892 trillion from Rs6.877 trillion. Out of 347 companies active in the session, 227 closed in green, 93 in red and 27 remained unchanged.

Analyst Naveed Nadeem at Topline Securities said equities had a bullish session. The market stayed in the green zone through the day and a buying momentum was observed across the board as investors opted to make some trading positions in banks, auto, refinery, and E&P sector stocks, according to Nadeem.

During the trading hours SHEL, HCAR, NRL, ZIL and ABOT contributed positively to the index. On the other side, some profit-taking was observed in COLG, RMPL and NESTLE.

The highest increase was recorded in Sapphire Fiber shares, which rose by Rs61 to Rs1,295 per share, followed by Al-Abbas Sugar, which increased by Rs29 to 510 per share. A significant decline was noted in Colgate Palm, which fell by Rs112.38 to Rs1,386.05 per share, followed by Rafhan Maize, which decreased by Rs100 to Rs8,400 per share.

Arif Habib Ltd, a brokerage house, reported that the Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a return of happy days after a brief dip of -2.4 percent for the KSE-100 index.

The KSE-30 Index is expected to reach new rally highs above 16,360. Meanwhile, the corresponding level for the KSE-100 Index, with a 0.67 percent gain, is anticipated to be at 45,971, according to the brokerage.

During the trading session, leaders in the market outperformed, with UNITY recording a significant gain of 7.5 percent, while NRL, SHEL, and HCAR also exhibited strong performance.

The brokerage expects the KSE-100 Index to target 47k in the near term, as the price expansion phase continues to drive the market.

Interestingly, there is a silent rally in the automobile sector, with stocks such as DFML, GHNI, HCAR, PSMC, and SAZEW performing remarkably well, recording massive month-to-date performances. Despite that, the market seems to have not fully taken notice of the developments.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 185.190 million shares which closed higher by 12 paisas to Rs1.43 per share. It was followed by B.O. Punjab with 19.500 million shares, which closed up by 23 paisas to Rs4.20 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included K-Electric Ltd., Telecard Limited, Unity Foods Ltd, Lalpir Power, Pak Petroleum, TPL Properties, Bankislami Pak., and Oil & Gas Dev. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 100.752 million shares from 68.324 million shares.