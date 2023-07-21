Pakistan faces debt crisis as IMF warns of high risks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's debt sustainability is under serious threat as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned of exceptionally high risks from elevated debt levels, large financing needs and low reserves.

The IMF, which extended a $3 billion loan program to Pakistan earlier this month, estimated that the country’s non-Paris Club external debt obligations reached $31 billion, including $23.9 billion owed to China and $4.7 billion to Saudi Arabia.

Islamabad is left with no other option but to go for re-profiling of its debt prior to moving towards seeking a fresh loan program from the IMF beyond March 2024.

Senior economists believed that Islamabad would have to request for re-profiling of external debt from Non-Paris Club bilateral partners within the ongoing fiscal year in order to clean its balance sheet from the burden of debt repayments over the medium term.

The IMF said the financial pressures ahead have become formidable. Gross financing needs are very large, mostly due to large debt service payments, while external market financing has dried up. Confidence is weak, and credit rating agencies have downgraded Pakistan to just above default rating. Multilateral and official bilateral support has been critical to enable Pakistan to meet its debt obligations.

The Fund staff made it clear that any further downward revisions to the baseline could push debt towards unsustainability. The FX payments will continue to challenge the (Pak) authorities, given the low level of reserves and scarcity of market financing, and real interest rates have become an adverse driver for debt dynamics, and interest payments now absorb a significant part of federal government revenue.

The IMF in its staff report analyzed Pakistan’s capacity to repay its loan and stated that it is subject to significant risks and would critically depend on policy implementation and timely external financing.

The Fund’s exposure reaches Special Drawing Rights (SDR 6,123 million (or 301 percent of quota and about 108 percent of projected gross reserves at end-September 2023) with purchases linked to the request.

With completion of all purchases under the arrangement, the Fund's exposure would peak at SDR 6,673 million in March 2024 (or 329 percent of quota and about 109 percent of projected gross reserves at end-March 2024).

Exceptionally high risks—notably from delayed adoption of reforms, high public debt and gross financing needs, low gross reserves and SBP's sizeable net FX derivative position, the recent decline in inflows, and sociopolitical factors—could jeopardize policy implementation and erode repayment capacity and debt sustainability, said the IMF.

Restoring external viability is critical to ensure Pakistan's capacity to repay the Fund, and hinges on strong policy implementation, including beyond the SBA program. In the absence of the SBA, capacity to repay the Fund would be strained. Uncertainty about global economic and financial conditions, amid several successive shocks, adds to these risks. Adequate execution of firm and credible financing assurances is an essential mitigating factor, the IMF added.

"Going forward, with the resumption of appropriate macro policy settings, it will be key to lengthen the maturity profile of public debt as well as managing the cost-risk trade-off of fixed-rate versus floating-rate long-dated debt.

Relatedly, work with international partners to develop the local bond market would be helpful to address Pakistan's debt management challenges. Growing funding pressures suggest the need for a contingency plan to deal with possible payment issues," the IMF stated and added that greater recording and reporting of contingent liabilities and SOE debts, including guaranteed debts for commodity operations, would also improve fiscal planning and debt management.

According to the IMF, risks to debt sustainability, already elevated at the time of the combined 7th –8th EFF reviews, have become more acute, given the scarcity of external financing and the large gross financing needs that persist over the coming years, further narrowing the path to sustainability.

Assuming decisive implementation of program policies, macroeconomic prudence continuing onto the medium term, and adequate multilateral and bilateral financing, public debt can remain sustainable over the medium term.

Elevated near-term domestic financing needs may overstretch the financial sector's absorption capacity and cause market disruption.

Delays on structural reforms—notably those related to the financial sector (including resolving undercapitalized banks and reducing the SBP's involvement in the refinancing schemes)—could hamper financial sector stability and monetary policy effectiveness.

Finally, the lasting macroeconomic impact of the floods could be larger than currently estimated, also highlighting the mounting risks from climate change.

When contacted, former advisor Dr. Khaqan Najeeb said that there was a need to secure adequate financing from international partners and work on Pakistan's longer-term debt reprofiling instead of yearly rollovers.

Additional financing commitments from bilateral, multilateral, and commercial partners, including some of the funds pledged at the Geneva International Conference held in early 2023, could be helpful.

He concluded by saying that under the IMF umbrella, the work on securing financing commitments with key multilateral and bilateral creditors may be more doable, and the authorities must take advantage of this and put the economy on a more sustainable external path.