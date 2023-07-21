Elections under previous delimitations: ECP

A person casting vote during by-election at NA-108 Constituency in Faisalabad, on October 16,. 2022. — APP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday announced that the elections would be held under the previous census and delimitation of constituencies.



Speaking here at a briefing, primarily held on political financing, Special Secretary ECP Zafar Iqbal Hussain and other officials said fresh delimitation of constituencies was not possible before the elections. He made it clear it was unlikely that the electoral process would be held with the electoral reforms expected to be approved by parliament within a few days.

In case, the ECP special secretary noted, the new census is accorded approval, then the Election Commission would require four to four-and-a-half months to carry out fresh delimitation of constituencies accordingly.

Zafar Iqbal Hussain said the commission was fully prepared to hold elections whether those were to be held after 60 or 90 days. However, he made it clear the commission was ready for conducting a general election before October 11, provided the National Assembly and the two provincial legislatures were not dissolved before the expiry of their term on August 12.

He said the judiciary had been requested to spare judicial officers to perform duties as district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs), and watermark papers had already been procured for printing ballot papers, besides other essential election material. Moreover, he continued, a draft list of polling stations and data bank of polling staff had been prepared and coordination with presses for printing of ballot papers and nomination papers had been worked out.

On widely projected and reported usual trend of contesting candidates going far beyond the limits of election expenses set by the law, the ECP special secretary maintained that a monitoring mechanism was there to check such violations.

To a question about the use of black money in relation to elections, Secretary ECP Omar Hamid Khan conceded that black money had been marring the system for decades and its rectification was not possible overnight, adding taxation laws needed to be improved to address the issue. With a focus on various issues, he noted that around 60 amendments to the Elections Act, 2017 had been proposed by the commission.

He termed a question about the possibility of denying an election symbol to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as sub-judice. The electoral body had issued a judgment with consensus in August last year that the then-ruling PTI party had received funding from prohibited sources. “The registrars of all five high courts have been written to, requesting ROs, but no response has been received yet,” he further said.

The ECP Political Finance Wing Director General, Masood Sherwani, said the commission had indigenously designed and developed a political finance management information system (PFMIS), which is dynamic, secure and integrated. He claimed that the wing would be in a position to present forensic-level data before the commission with evidence.

“Any party or candidate found exceeding the election expenditure limit will face legal action,” said the ECP official.