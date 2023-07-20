Teachers asked to focus on students’ character building

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial President Prof Muhammad Ibrahim Khan on Wednesday asked teachers to focus on character building of the students to make them useful citizens.

Addressing the participants of the three-day leadership camp of the National Association for Education at Sangota, Swat, he said teachers were the builders of the nation, therefore, they should work on the character building of the students.

JI district President Hamidul Haq and Deputy Director National Association for Education Muhammad Ibrahim also spoke on this occasion. Expressing concern over corrupt practices in the society, Prof Ibrahim said nobody cared about the country and instead served their vested interests.

He said the country’s Constitution could not be enforced in its true spirit. “It was mentioned in the constitution that only honest people could become members of the federal and provincial legislatures,” he added.

He urged teachers to inform children about the attributes of the Muslim leaders. “If this message is conveyed to parents through children, it will be easy to introduce the model of Riyasat-e-Madina - the State of Madina - in the country,” he remarked.

Prof Ibrahim said the foreign loans taken by the rulers were aimed at protecting the luxuries of the elite. He believed that the country could only progress through self-reliance and utilization of its own resources as there was no shortage of resources.