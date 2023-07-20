‘Best medical facilities to be provided during Muharram’

LAHORE: Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram has directed to provide the best medical facilities for the processions during Muharram. The Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education has already issued a notification in this regard.
Dr Javed Akram said that special arrangements will be made for medical facilities on 9th and 10th Muharram and beds will be allocated in government teaching hospitals. Duty roster of indoor, operation theaters and pharmacies should be issued and paramedical staff including medical, nursing, paramedical and support staff will perform 24-hour duties in all government teaching hospitals.
The minister further added that the availability of medicines, vaccines, IV fluids, surgical and non-surgical disposables and blood bags will be ensured in government teaching hospitals during Muharram.
