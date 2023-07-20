Caretaker minister Adnan Jalil de-notified

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Wednesday de-notified caretaker minister of industries, commerce and technical education Adnan Jalil Khan .

On Friday, KP Caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan signed a summary about the de-notification of Adnan Jalil and sent it to the governor for approval. The governor had earlier returned the summary that created an impression as if he was protecting the minister.

Adnan Jalil belongs to the Awami National Party. His party had named him for the minister slot in the caretaker setup that is mostly dominated by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam of Maulana Fazlur Rahman.

The governor also approved another summary, promoting Matiullah Khan Marwat, Adviser to Chief Minister on Sports and Culture, as caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education. Matiullah Marwat also belongs to the ANP.

Adnan Jalil is the son of late veteran Pakhtun nationalist and Awami National Party leader, Haji Mohammad Adeel . According to sources, the ANP leadership was not happy with Adnan Jalil as after becoming a minister, he allegedly used to spend most of his time with Governor Ghulam Ali at the Governor’s House rather than in his office. The sources added that some people close to the ANP leadership tried to patch up between them and Adnan Jalil but couldn’t succeed.

“Adnan Jalil got too close to Governor Ghulam Ali that annoyed his party leadership. The party leadership had warned him to follow the party line but he failed to comply with directions,” a senior ANP leader told The News on condition of anonymity.

Adnan Jalil’s close aides defended him, saying, “Adnan Jalil was performing well and his professional and academic credentials matched his ministry. He was fired for two reasons - his refusal to patch up with the CEO of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company on principles and his closeness with the governor”.