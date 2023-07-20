Session on foreign scholarships organised

LAKKI MARWAT: The district administration and Youth Affairs Department organised a session for local youths and students, especially from Betani tribal subdivision, on foreign scholarships in Lakki city here on Wednesday.

The seminar was aimed to familiarise the youths and students with the process of availing foreign scholarships for education.A good number of students from different institutions attended the event and took keen interest in the one-day session. Additional AC Awais Khan and District Youth Officer Abdul Qadir were also present.

Abdul Qadir said on the occasion that his department organised the session to provide the youths and students with accurate information about foreign scholarships.