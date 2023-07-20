Suicide attempt: Court sends woman to prison as search on for 2 kids

NOWSHERA: A local court on Wednesday sent the woman to prison in Mardan, who along with her three minor children had attempted to commit suicide by jumping into Indus River at Khairabad point the previous day.

Nahid Khan, husband of Naubayan Bibi, had reported the incident of suicide attempt to the police and registered a case against her for killing his three children.

Following the report, the police arrested the woman after she was rescued from the Indus River on Tuesday and produced in the court of an on-duty magistrate, who had sent her to prison in Nowshera.

The police had said that the case would be thoroughly probed to ascertain the facts about her suicide attempt.The police produced the woman in a local court and the judge sent her to prison in Mardan.

It may be mentioned that Naubayan Bibi, a resident of Khan Kohi in Nizampur, along with her three children named Abdul Hadi, 6, Mobeen, 4, and Muhammad Yahya, 2, had attempted to commit suicide.

She had told the police that she and her husband would always exchange harsh words due to ailments of the family members and above all the extreme poverty and unprecedented price-hike of essential commodities.

The woman had said that her husband was a watchman in Islamabad for Rs20,000 monthly salary. She had said that her husband and all the children were kidney patients and they would have nothing to buy food for the family members after all the money was spent on the medicines.

She got frustrated due to abject poverty, price-hike and ailment of all members of the family and decided to commit suicide along with her children. The woman said that she along with her sons came to Khairabad in a passenger vehicle. She first threw her three children and then herself jumped into the Indus River near Lal Pul at Khairabad point to finish life.

However, the local divers and Rescue 1122 teams had fished out the body of Abdul Hadi and rescued the woman while search for the two missing children was still going on. Local divers, personnel of Rescue 1122 and Special Services Group were conducting a search for the missing children.