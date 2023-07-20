 
Thursday July 20, 2023
CS orders crackdown on fake pesticides

By Our Correspondent
July 20, 2023

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman directed the authorities to intensify the crackdown on fake pesticides and constitute special squads comprising officials of agriculture department for checking in the field.

He issued this directive while presiding over a meeting to review cotton production targets, at the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday. The administrative secretaries of agriculture, irrigation and finance department attended the meeting.