Steps ordered to facilitate tourists in Swat

MINGORA: A senior officer on Wednesday said that tangible steps were being taken to facilitate tourists and promote tourism in Swat and elsewhere in Malakand Division.

Taking notice of the complaints lodged by public and tourists about hike in fees and high prices of edibles at the ski resort in Malam Jabba, Malakand Division Commissioner Shahidullah Khan directed the relevant departments to abolish entry fee and lower prices of food items so the tourist could be facilitated.

He also directed the officials of Upper Swat Development Authority to resolve the issue of traffic jams and establish parking lots for the vehicles of tourists at various suitable places.The senior officer urged the hoteliers to offer quality food to the tourists at reasonable rates and stop fleecing them.

Earlier, the commissioner chaired a meeting of officials of district administration, police, Upper Swat Development Authority and Samsons Group. The participants were directed to facilitate tourists to promote tourism in the region.