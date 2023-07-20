Wheat flour fortification training arranged

PESHAWAR: The Nutrition International on Wednesday arranged a training for the Food Department officials and stakeholders to scale up wheat flour fortification in KP.

It was meant for facilitating food fortification in KP to reduce micronutrient deficiencies in the province.Imtiaz Ali Shah, the provincial program Manager of Nutrition International said the organization provided necessary technical support to the government in all provinces and was able to get the food fortification enacted in three provinces.

He said the organization was reaching 123 million people in Pakistan with fortified food products and was the leading organization in the area of food fortification globally.

Imtiaz Ali Shah said Nutrition International, with the support of the Food Department, would launch a pilot Chakki project in the province to help reduce the micronutrient deficiencies in the province.

He said that Nutrition International had provided support in approving mandatory food fortification Act in the province, adding that the Food Department would implement fortification of wheat flour project in KP in the near future.

Dr Abdul Sattar Shah, Director, Technical Food Safety Authority and Halal Food Authority, talked of the food safety protocols. Shields and certificates were distributed to participants.