Floods in Swat River Probe sought into silt accumulation in fields

PESHAWAR: An agriculture expert has asked the government, particularly the Irrigation Department, to probe the accumulation of silt and sand in the fields in the command area of Machai Branch Canal in the Upper Swat Canal system since the resumption of the canal operations.

It may be mentioned that the recent floods in the Swat River have resulted in this unexpected challenge for farmers in the command area of Machai Branch Canal in the Upper Swat Canal system.

Reports have emerged about the accumulation of silt and sand in their fields since the resumption of canal operations.

This development has not only hindered the withdrawal of design discharges in the off-taking distributaries and minor canals but also affected the overall soil texture and water supply to the fields.

Khan Faraz, a known agriculture expert and former secretary of Pakistan Tobacco Board, told The News that Upper Swat Canal, a vital irrigation water supply source for the four major districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was commissioned in 1914 with the objective of irrigating an area of 315,000 acres of the Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera.

Given his deep understanding of agricultural practices and irrigation systems, Khan Faraz shared his insights into this problem of silt accumulation and sand in the fields of the command area of Machai Branch Canal in the Upper Swat Canal system after the resumption of canal operations.

He said that over the years, the canal system underwent several improvements, including the construction of the auxiliary tunnel under the Mardan and Swabi Salinity Control and Reclamation Projects in 1998.

He added that these enhancements increased the design annual cropping intensity, benefiting the farming community and enhancing agricultural productivity.However, despite these improvements, the issue of silt/sand accumulation has emerged, raising concerns among the farmers in the affected areas, Khan Faraz added.

To address this matter, the farming community has urged the Irrigation Department to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the problem and take immediate action to rectify the defects and operational issues of the canal system.

He emphasised the urgency of investigating the root cause of silt/sand accumulation and implementing timely remedial measures to protect the livelihoods of the farmers in the region.He stated that the Upper Swat Canal system had been crucial for the agricultural development of this region for many years.

“The issue of silt/sand accumulation demands immediate attention and action. The affected farmers are not only facing financial losses but also a threat to their farming livelihoods. It is essential for the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and take necessary steps to ensure the efficient functioning of the canal system,” Khan Faraz observed.

The USC system, he said, like other planned irrigation canals, included a well-designed silt ejector/vortex tube, which played a significant role in excluding silt from the main canal to allow the entry of silt-free water into the irrigation system.

Acknowledging the concerns of the farmers, Khan Faraz expressed confidence that with careful examination and appropriate measures, the canal system’s operational issues could be permanently resolved, benefiting the farmers and the entire agricultural community.