Checkpoints near Afghan border inspected

WANA: District Police Officer (DPO) Lower South Waziristan Farman Ullah (PPM) visited Raghzai Police Station as well as Angoor Adda and Khamrang checkpoints near Afghan border to inspect security.
He was briefed about the security arrangements. On the occasion, the DPO said that the police were responsible for the protection of people’s lives and property.If police perform well, it can bring about a positive change in citizens’ attitude towards the force, he said.He asked the cops to respect local traditions and tribal elders of the area and take action against the criminal elements.
