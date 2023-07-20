Over 1000 cops deployed in Mardan

MARDAN: The over 1000 cops have been deployed for security in Mardan for Muharram.A meeting was chaired by District Police Officer Najibur Rehman Bugvi. The police officers and religious scholars there.
The DPO said on the occasion that more than 1000 police personnel have been deployed in Mardan district for security in Muharram days and additional checkpoints had been set up in the district. He also asked elders to cooperate with the authorities in maintaining order.
Another report said more than 1,685 policemen will be deployed in Lakki Marwat district during Muharram days.An official said on Wednesday that DPO Muhammad Ashfaq Khan approved the security plan after a discussion. Leaves of policemen have been cancelled and additional checking points established in the entire district, especially in Lakki city.
“Under the security plan, the experts of the bomb disposal squad will scan the routes of processions besides close circuit television (CCTV) cameras which will be installed for effective surveillance of processions and majalis,” he said.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hadi banned wall chalking, pillion riding, provocative speeches and assembly of five or more people for one month in the limits of Lakki Marwat district.
An official of district administration said that display of weapons, use of loudspeakers except for Azan (prayer announcement), use of tinted glasses in vehicles and aerial firing had been banned as well.
