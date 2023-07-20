Progress claimed in suicide attack case

PESHAWAR: Investigators have obtained important information about the suicide bomber who had targeted a vehicle of the Frontier Corps in the posh Hayatabad township on Tuesday.

“Investigation teams are working on important leads to the suicide bomber and the network which cannot be shared at this stage,” a senior official said on Wednesday as the Counter Terrorism Department registered a case.

Six security personnel and two passers-by were wounded when the suicide bomber targeted the vehicle of the FC near the bridge between Phase-6 and Phase -2 of the township. The investigators said the explosives were packed in the gas cylinder of the car that caught fire after the blast. The suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden car with the vehicle

of the security forces from behind.