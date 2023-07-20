Army and FC to help police with Muharram security

HARIPUR: Soldiers of Pakistan Army and Frontier Constabulary personnel would support the Haripur police in security arrangements for the 10 days of Muharram, said District Police Officer Omar Khan Gandapur on Wednesday.

Briefing the members of Haripur Press Club here on Wednesday, he said that during the first 10 days of Muharram month, 35 mourning processions would be taken out while 190 majalis were scheduled to be held in the district.

He said that for the security of mourners and imambargahs, 1800 cops would be deployed for security. The deployment of the personnel of the bomb disposal squad, and installation of walkthrough gates at the entrance of imambargahs and mourning processions were also the part of security arrangements while two companies of Pakistan Army and eight platoons of Frontier Constabulary would remain alert to support the police.

He said all the licence holders of the processions were asked to observe the SOPs pertaining to routes and the processions to avoid any legal action.Cops asked to ensure foolproof security: Meanwhile District Police Officer Umar Tufail of Abbottabad has directed the district police to ensure foolproof security arrangements during Muharram days.

In the meeting, the DPO while giving instructions to the police officers said the cops must keep close watch on the activities of suspicious people, and conduct search and strike operations in the areas around Imambargahs and procession routes.

Restrictions should be enforced on hotels, hostels, etc and action should be taken against unregistered tenants, he added.To ensure the security of the processions, he asked SSP traffic to prepare a detailed plan regarding traffic flow and parking during Muharram days.