TTS faculty stage protest

Islamabad:A protest was staged outside the Higher Education Commission (HEC) head office for the approval of the legitimate rights of tenure track system (TTS) faculty members.

On the call of the President of the All Pakistan Tenure Track Faculty Association (APTTA), Dr. Yasar Shah, thousands of Ph.D. doctors on TTS across the country participated in this protest. In the current surge of high inflation, APTTA demands a rationalized salary package for TTS teachers. The protestors said that there has been no salary raise for the last two years, but additional taxes have compelled the university teachers to be on the road. APTTA demands a viable system for salaries and other monetary issues on the basis of equality in light of the statutes and notifications already issued by the HEC.

Moreover, they said that the discriminatory plight of HEC with TTS faculty members is no longer acceptable. A statement issued by protesters said that during service, in the case of the death of a TTS faculty member, no in-service death compensation is paid to the bereaved families, which is an inhuman act. Similarly, a major review is demanded of the HJRS, which has devastated the local journal system in the country and compelled the TTS faculty and other researchers to publish in highly paid international journals, causing a huge shift of dollars from the country in the form of publication fees.

The presence of Senator Mushtaq SB further motivated the protestors. The senator reiterated that the legitimate demands of TTS faculty members should be accepted and materialized without any further delay. The senator further said that the education sector is already facing a scarcity of professional teachers, and if the current faculty is not retained but let to be drained in foreign countries, then the state of education for the future generation will be worrisome.

The government and HEC should contribute to the promotion of higher education and, especially, research and development in Pakistani universities by encouraging TTS faculty with justified salary packages and addressing issues like in-service death, HJRS, and so on. A meeting was also convened between the higher authorities of HEC and the APTTA cabinet, where the former requested one week's time for the formal proceeding of the case, which was cordially accepted.