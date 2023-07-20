16 ministries, departments given tasks to assist govt during monsoon

Islamabad:As many as sixteen ministries and departments have been entrusted with the task to assist the federal and provincial governments to avoid any loss of life and property during the monsoon season.
According to the document submitted to the Prime Minister's House, the departments that would assist the federal and provincial governments included the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Federal Flood Commission (FFC), Ministry of Water Resources, Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Ministry of Communications, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and National Heritage, Ministry of Railways, Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), Police Services, Armed Forces, local and foreign non-governmental organizations, National Highway Authority (NHA), Communication and Works Departments and Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco).
