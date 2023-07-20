MCMC officers visit PSCA

LAHORE: A delegation of the National Institute of Management Karachi visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters here on Wednesday.

The distinguished group consisted of 42 officers of the Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC). MD PSCA briefed the delegation about the working of the tech-based institution. The delegation also visited PUCAR 15 Emergency Helpline and Electronic Data Analysis Centre where the officers were shown the process of monitoring important locations across the city from the Operations and Monitoring Centre.