PFA suspends production of vegetable oil mill

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of a vegetable oil mill on Lahore-Sheikhupura Road over failure of their cooking oil and ghee samples in laboratory tests. The authority also confiscated 5,600kg of margarine during the raid.

PFA DG Raja Jahangir Anwar said on Wednesday that the authority took action against the oil mill over multiple issues, including wrong labelling and excessive quantity of Vitamin A in margarine. He said that the production of the mill would remain suspended until reforms.