LWMC conducts dengue awareness walks

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) was working vigorously to facilitate the citizens in terms of cleanliness and combat dengue epidemic.
In this regard, the company has conducted special cleanliness awareness walks in all nine towns of the city with an objective to sensitise public on how they can combat dengue here on Wednesday. The objective to conduct the awareness activity was to reach out maximum number of people and to create awareness and highlight precautionary measures needed to be taken to combat dengue epidemic. During the activity, public was briefed about the importance of cleanliness and their integral role in maintaining cleanliness.
Social mobilisation teams went shop to shop to sensitize public whereas Safai Agahi Squad visited multiple areas of the city and made special announcement to maintain cleanliness in the city. LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din stated that the department has been working day and night to provide extra ordinary cleanliness condition for the citizens but alone department cannot achieve desired results of forming a cleaner & healthier society. He added that citizens should avoid littering and take precautionary measures to combat dengue.
