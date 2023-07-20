Reply sought in plea against LB Act provisions

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought reply from the parties including the Punjab government on a petition to declare illegal more than 20 provisions of the Local Bodies Act 2021-22.

The petitioner argued before the court that more than twenty provisions of the Local Bodies Act 2021-22 are against the Constitution and the law. It argued that the Constitution says to transfer the powers to the lower level in democracy but in the act the financial powers have been transferred to the administration in the Local Government Act. District officers have been running the affairs of local bodies for six months. The elected local governments have ended but elections have not been held, petition added. It further said that the Election Commission is bound to conduct local body elections within 120 days. The petitioner implored the court to order the election commission to hold local body elections and declares 20 unconstitutional clauses of the Local Government Act null and void.