UHS Pro-VC appointed

LAHORE: The Punjab government has appointed Prof Dr Nadia Naseem as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences (UHS).

The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday. Prof Nadia Naseem has been appointed UHS Pro-Vice-Chancellor for three years. Prof Nadia is the head of the Histopathology department of the university. She has also served as UHS controller of examinations and registrar. She is a graduate of Allama Iqbal Medical College, Lahore. She did her MPhil and PhD in histopathology from UHS. She is the author of more than 75 research papers and has won several international and national grants and fellowship awards in the field of research.