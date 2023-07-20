Four new services launched in e-Khidmat centres

Four new services relating to police department have been launched in e-Khidmat centres of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

On the directives of Chairman Punjab Information technology Board Faisal Yousaf, E-Service centres of Government Digital Services wing are providing a number of government services in a hustle-free atmosphere under one roof.

However four new services of police department have also been introduced in e-Khidmat centres, including home servant character certificate, vehicle document verification, missing document reports and issuance of duplicate FIR.

Earlier, these services were being provided only at police service centres but now these services will be available at all 13 PITB e-service centres across the province and people can get such documents from these centres.

Director General Government Digital Services Muhammad Waseem Bhatti said that e-Khidmat centres are providing more than 150 services under one roof within promised time.