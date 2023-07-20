Forty-eight officers attend two PAW courses

LAHORE: Some 48 officers across the country have attended two courses organised by Performance Audit Wing (PAW), Lahore.

(PAW) managed courses on “Procurement Management in Performance Auditing” and “Contract Management in Performance Auditing” and the goals of the courses were to familiarise the participants to the concepts of Procurement and Contract management in Performance Auditing.

Main scope of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) is to regulate the public procurement of goods, works and services and the matters ancillary there to; within the ambit of the Federal Government whether within or outside Pakistan.

The prime objective of procurement is to reduce costs through more effective purchasing by buying wisely, efficiently, and ethically to obtain the best value for money. Contract management enables to streamline and automate approach to manage existing contracts and creating new ones. It helps to control costs, oversee payments, improve productivity and to reduce financial risk.

The purpose of contract review is to ensure that legal agreements and the terms contained within them are robust and that legal and financial risk are reduced as far as possible to protect the interests of your business.

Case studies, short scenarios and practical exercises were also discussed to engage the participants and make the learning experience more interactive and meaningful.

The officers shared their feedback regarding the training sessions and demonstrated their views that these sessions increased their knowledge & skill capacity of performance auditing.

At the end, Muhammad Samiullah Teepu, Director General Performance Audit Wing addressed the course participants and expressed hope that these short courses will improve practical skills in their field work.