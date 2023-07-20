Four bodies recovered

The bodies of four unknown persons were recovered from different parts of the city including Gujjarpura, Nawan Kot, Race Course and Lorry Adda police stations on Wednesday.

A 35-year-old man was found dead near Gujjarpura, Karol Ghati while the body of a 25-year-old youth was recovered from Nawan Kot area. A 35-year-old man was found dead near Dharmapura bridge in the limits of Race Course police and a 50-year-old man was recovered dead from Lorry Adda. The identity of the bodies was yet to be ascertained. The police and investigative agencies have collected the evidence and started legal proceedings. Edhi volunteers shifted the bodies to the mortuary.