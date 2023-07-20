 
Thursday July 20, 2023
Lahore

Man dies after being electrocuted

By Our Correspondent
July 20, 2023

LAHORE:A 30-year-old man died after being electrocuted in Qalandarpura Bazaar,Harbanspura on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Jawad son of Ashraf, encountered with a faulty switchboard and received a severe electric shock, resulting into his instant death. The body was shifted to the morgue.