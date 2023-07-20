Livestock camps set up in flood-hit areas

LAHORE: Punjab Livestock Department has set up special camps for treatment of farm animals at flood-affected areas.
According to an official, on the instructions of Secretary Livestock Masoud Anwar, Director Livestock Dr Anees visited flood-affected areas of tehsil Depalpur in this connection. He also appreciates the livestock team for its work.
The teams of Livestock Department are actively engaged in vaccination to prevent diseases in animals in Flood Sector of District Kasur.
